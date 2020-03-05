Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for various development projects in Odisha

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): On the occasion of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects for the premier hospital to transform the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Remembering his father and the former chief minister, Naveen Patnaik said, "The 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family and I am indebted to all of you. Biju Babu had a close affinity with Cuttack city because in this soil he was born and brought up and fought against the British rule. He had travelled from Cuttack to Peshawar (now in Pakistan) on a bicycle. My family has a special relationship with Cuttack."

Patnaik said the SCM Medical College and Hospital is the centre of hope for the people of Odisha.

"This SCM Medical College and Hospital is the centre of hope and trust for the people of Odisha and neighbouring states. Today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the people's leader Biju Patnaik, the foundation stone for the development of the institute has been laid," he added.

Major facilities including a 3,000 bedded super speciality hospital, world-class medical college, accommodation for doctors, students and others, integrated sports complex affordable lodging facility for attendants of patients will be developed under the projects.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Chief Minister had paid tributes to his father on his 104th birth anniversary. (ANI)