Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 management amid festive season, cautions people against complacency

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state and advised the concerned officials to pay more attention to the treatment of patients with co-morbidity.

The Chief Minister has advised all to remain alert and strictly follow COVID guidelines in view of the festive season.

He pointed out that total number of COVID testing in the state has surpassed 4 million and the number of cured patients has reached 2.5 million. However, Patnaik has warned that there is no room for complacency.



Keeping in mind livelihood of the poor, the Chief Minister advised for continuing with economic programmes, stating that all the efforts should be made to ensure investment and production of industrial enterprises.

During the meeting, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra briefed the Chief Minister on the current situation in the state. "Despite the decline in number of coronary infections in the state, the administration is on high alert. More precautionary measures were being taken for Dusshera and Diwali. Currently, there are more than 1,000 active patients in five districts of the state - Khordha, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Angul, while the number of active patients in other districts has declined," he said.

In a detailed presentation on the control of coronary infections in the state, Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Health, Pradeep Mohapatra, said that the infection rate in the state has been reduced to 0.71 per cent, while the cure rate has reached 93 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, in view of the possible post COVID complications among the patients, the Odisha government issued an advisory for post-COVID follow-up and management of patients.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department has asked all collectors, municipal commissioners, all CDM and PHOs and superintendents of all government medical colleges and hospitals to monitor the follow-up protocol of COVID patients after they are discharged. (ANI)

