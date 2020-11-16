Naveen Patnaik, Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulate Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar CM

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday congratulated Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term.

"Congratulations NitishKumarji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth consecutive term. Wish you and the new government the very best," Patnaik said in a tweet.

Thakur extended his best wishes for Bihar to create new records in development under the leadership of Kumar.



"Hearty congratulations from Devbhumi Himachal on NDA's grand victory in Bihar and Nitish Kumar taking oath with his cabinet. I extend my best wishes that under your leadership Nitishji, Bihar creates new records of development and keeps progressing on the path of development," he said.

Chouhan said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar will establish new dimensions of development.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to @NitishKumar on swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time. I am confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi and under your leadership, the NDA Government will establish new dimensions of Bihar's development and public welfare," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the oath-taking ceremony. BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present. The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA secured a majority with 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. (ANI)

