Naveen Patnaik thanks SHGs for their support in fight against coronavirus

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards the members of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) for their support during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am heartened by the all-round response of women especially members of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) during this critical time," a release quoted CM Patnaik as saying.

The release said that seeing the public demand for masks many SHGs, nearly 400 groups with a combined capacity of 50,000 masks per day are manufacturing this much-needed item.

"When the lockdown was announced and it was seen that supply of rations may become an issue, nearly 500 SHGs have set up dry ration, vegetables, and fruit shops across the state with the help of the district administration," the release added.

"Once again Mission Shakti members have risen to the occasion providing a vital link between government and community - as leaders and partners in service delivery at the grassroots level," said Sujata R Karthikeyan, Director of Mission Shakti.

The official release highlighted that to ensure food security of the vulnerable during the lockdown across the state, Chief Minister entrusted the responsibility of managing free kitchens in every Gram Panchayat to the SHGs.

All the Block level federations of the state have a corpus of Rs. 25 lakh which can be used to meet the financial needs of the SHG members at low-interest rates.

Many SHGs and federations have voluntarily contributed from their group savings to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

The release also said that Mission Shakti started by Naveen Patnaik in 2001 - comprising 70 lakh women in 6 lakh groups - has always played a vital role during any disaster or emergency situation. (ANI)

