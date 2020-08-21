Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday busted a gang that sold used surgical hand gloves, after washing them.
According to the police official, three tonnes of used gloves have been seized in a raid at a godown in Pawne, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter. (ANI)
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch busts gang selling used surgical hand gloves
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:28 IST
