Navi Mumbai: Four students drown in Pandakvada waterfall, two dead bodies found

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Four girl students drowned in Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar on Saturday morning. Dead bodies of two girls have been found who were identified as Neha Jain and Arti Nayar.

According to police, students had come to visit the spot in the morning around 9.30 am. Due to the presence of excess water in the area, some students slipped and drowned in the water.

Police, fire brigade and army are currently performing rescue operations at the spot.

Speaking to media reporters on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (city and suburbs), Ashok Dudhe said, " Five students were rescued and out of the four missing girls, dead bodies of two girls have been found and search for the other two students is underway.", said DCP Dudhe.

The government had earlier prohibited entry into the waterfalls and had imposed section 144 of India Penal Code due to the area being accident-prone, Dudhe added.

The police had taken action in more than 40 cases where people were found into the waterfalls despite directions by the government.

"I make an appeal on behalf of the police department that the public should avoid coming here in monsoon due to the rising water levels, this place is highly accident-prone," said DCP Ashok Dudhe. (ANI)

