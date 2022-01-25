Navjot Singh Sidhu condemns 'sacrilege attempt' at Kali temple in Patiala

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and said that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said also said "divisive forces" cannot tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat.

"Politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding Punjab ...The incident of sacrilege at Mata kaali Devi temple is deplorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat .. our armour is universal brotherhood and respect for all religions," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Patiala Superintendent of police said that the police will verify the alleged sacrilege incident at Sri Kali Mata Mandir and action will be taken against the accused.

"We'll verify the alleged sacrilege incident, we'll take action against the accused," said Harpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Patiala city.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

