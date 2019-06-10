Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is involved in a tiff with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met party Congress President Rahul Gandhi here on Monday when senior leaders Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel were also present.

"Met the Congress President, handed him my letter, apprised him of the situation !" Sidhu tweeted after the meeting without disclosing the contents of the letter he had given to Rahul.

This comes in the wake of Amarinder Singh on Thursday on Thursday stripping Navjot Singh Sidhu of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture from him and giving him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry.

The chief minister's action after after Sidhu skipped a Cabinet Meeting and launched a veiled attack on Singh by saying he has been singled out publicly for his ministry's alleged failure that led to Congress losses in urban areas and that he could not be taken for granted.

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan where he had hugged the Army Chief that led to a huge controversy in India.

It fuelled further during the elections when Siddhu and his wife accused the chief minister of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to contest the Lok Sabha elections from either Chandigarh or Amritsar. (ANI)

