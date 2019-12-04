Navlakhi gangrape: Vadodara residents hold protest demanding arrest of rapists

Vadodara (Gujarat) Dec 4 (ANI): Residents of Vadodara city carried out a protest march on Tuesday demanding arrest and death punishment for the accused who raped a minor girl in Navlakhi.

Demanding justice for the rape victim, protestors raised slogans against the administration and police as the accused are still absconding.

They said that the police should find the culprits as soon as possible and "hang them till death".

"There is a surge in a number of rape cases across the country. This need to be stopped. We all have to come out on roads to demand justice for the rape victims. We cannot sit ideally as mute spectators at our home. It is a high time now that stringent laws shall be formed," a protestor said.

A girl was allegedly raped and her fiance was brutally beaten up by two men at an open ground in Navlakhi area in Vadodra, on November 28.



According to a complaint filed with the police, the girl was sitting in a car with her fiance at Navlakhi ground when two unidentified men approached and attacked them at around 8 pm.



Meanwhile, the two accused dragged the girl to a nearby bush and took turns to rape her.



The girl's fiance approached a PCR van and narrated his ordeal. When the police along with the man reached the spot, they did not find the girl.



"The policemen informed the control room and a search was launched. The girl was finally found in the bushes around 10 pm," the police said.



DCP Sandeep Chaudhary said, "The victim said that the accused were not known to her. We are investigating the matter".



A medico-legal test was conducted on the girl which confirmed gangrape.



The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused and released a sketch of the duo. (ANI)

