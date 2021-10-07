Navratri 2021: HM Amit Shah wishes everyone happiness, prosperity, good health

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished people on the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri and hoped that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives.

"Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Navratri, the great festival of accumulation of power and awakening of self-consciousness. May Adishakti Maa Durga fulfil everyone's wishes and bestow happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.



The auspicious nine days of Navratri began on Thursday.

The first day of the festival is the Pratipada Tithi which marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. The Durga puja mostly begins with Ghatasthapana. The first form of Goddess Durga, Mata Shailputri, is worshipped on Pratipada.

She is also known as Hemavati, Bhavani, and Parvati. Her pictorial depiction carries a Trishool in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand.

It is said that Goddess Sati was born as Shailputri, the daughter of Himalaya, after self-immolation.

Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words, Shail and Putri, which means the daughter of mountains. Worshipping Mata Shailputri on day one of Navratri brings good fortune and luck. (ANI)