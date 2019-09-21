Navratri celebrations in Rajkot: Craftsmen portray message of united India and Article 370 through art

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): From the past few days, pavements shop selling potteries across Rajkot have been displaying colourful clay pots, a tradition that is followed every Navratri. But this time, the shopkeepers are spreading the message of united India and are hailing Centre's move of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir with their artistic skills.

The sculptors have made a map of India with a slogan 'Akand Bharat' (United India) and worded 'Article 370' in the white colour on the deep magenta coloured pots.

"I am selling these pots from the past 30 years. My wife gave me this idea of incorporating the message of united India and Article 370 on these pots. I wish more and more people buy such kind of pots this season. I have 30-40 designs of such clay pots," said Mukesh Prajapati, the shopkeeper, while speaking to ANI.

Painted in different colours and decorated with an assortment of embellishments, these clay pots play a major role in garba, a form of dance.

The craftsmen making these pots decorate them with items such as mirror, pearl, zari and gold buttons to give a grand look suited for Navratri. (ANI)

