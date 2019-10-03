'Navratri gift' for Jammu, says PM Modi after Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express launched

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls;...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for the Rajasthan bye-polls and named 40 leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who would be canvassing for the party in the state.