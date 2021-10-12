Navratri: Morning aarti performed at Chhattarpur Temple in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): On the seventh day of the Navratri, priests performed morning aarti at Chhattarpur Temple in the national capital on Tuesday.

The seventh day of Navratri (Saptami) is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri who is considered to be the fiercest form of Goddess Durga and is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.



Goddess Kaalratri rides a donkey and wears a garland of skulls around her neck. Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word that means 'the one who brings the death of darkness'.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.

However, this year Navratri, which have started on October 7 and will end on October 14, will last only for eight days. (ANI)

