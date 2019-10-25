Navy chief reviews preparedness in remote Andaman outpost

Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh reviewed operational preparedness at INS Baaz, a remote outpost in the south, at Campbell Bay in the archipelago here on Friday.

He spent the day with the security personnel stationed at various units in Campbell Bay, Greater Nicobar, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the personnel and their families on the occasion of Diwali, Navy officials said.

During his interaction, the Navy chief reiterated that the Andaman Nicobar islands were strategically important for national security and would provide the critical capability to monitor sea areas in the region.

He appreciated the significant contribution made by INS Baaz, towards ensuring maritime security in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea and substantially enhancing Indian Navy's maritime surveillance capability.

Singh also commended the security personnel for their role in providing succor to the local populace in times of need by facilitating the evacuation of medical emergencies.

Campbell Bay is more than 1500 Km far from the mainland and 500 km from Port Blair.

Personnel from the IAF, Coast Guard District Headquarters, Territorial Army, Border Road Organisation, Defence Civilians, the police and civil administration were also present during the occasion. (ANI)

