Navy Chief to commission fifth naval Dornier aircraft squadron on Monday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian Navy is all set to commission fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron at Chennai on July 22.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will commission the aircraft squadron (INAS) 313 at Naval Air Enclave, Meenambakkam in the capital city.

The Squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai Airport, Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment which include Advanced Surveillance Radar, Electronic Sensors and networking features that would enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Navy and be a force multiplier during Search and Rescue Operations.

Commissioning of the Air Squadron under Eastern Naval Command would further strengthen Indian Navy's efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safeguarding maritime interests in the Eastern Seaboard of India, Navy said.

In January this year, the Union Government had sanctioned the establishment of three new air bases for Navy in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to enhance maritime surveillance capabilities.

Apart from Dornier, long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I, procured from the USA is also in service with the Indian Navy. (ANI)

