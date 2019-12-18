Navy Chief to visit Sri Lanka from Dec 19

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh will visit Sri Lanka from December 19 and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral maritime relations between the two countries.

An official release said that during his visit, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) will hold bilateral discussions with Vice Admiral KKVPH De Silva, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, service chiefs and other senior government officials.

He will interact with the Sri Lanka Navy Board of Management, which comprises the senior hierarchy of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The CNS will also be the chief guest at the commissioning and passing out parade of the 60th intake Midshipmen scheduled to be conducted at Naval Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on December 22.

The Sri Lanka Navy is a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and participates in activities conducted under the IONS construct.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with Sri Lanka Navy through staff talks, annual defence dialogue. There are also other operational interactions including port visits, passage exercises, training, and hydrography. (ANI)