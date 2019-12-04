Navy Day: Navy Chief, VCOAS, Air Vice Chief pay tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with VCOAS Lt Gen MM Naravane, and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Wednesday on the occasion of Navy Day.

The three officers also laid wreath at the National War Memorial.

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to the officers, men and women of the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day and said that nation is proud of their commitment towards the maritime security.

"On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed her best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their invincible courage.

"On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

