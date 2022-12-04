Navy Day: Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Top brass of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and commemorated the achievement of bombing and destroying Karachi harbour in Operation Trident during the 1971 War against Pakistan, according to the Defence officials.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were among the officials who paid their homage on the occasion of Navy Day.

"Commemorating the glorious achievement of bombing & destroying Karachi harbour in Operation TRIDENT during 1971 War, homage was paid by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National War Memorial," the Defence officials said.

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Top brass of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and commemorated the achievement of bombing and destroying Karachi harbour in Operation Trident during the 1971 War against Pakistan, according to the Defence officials.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were among the officials who paid their homage on the occasion.

"Commemorating the glorious achievement of bombing & destroying Karachi harbour in Operation TRIDENT during 1971 War, homage was paid by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National War Memorial," the Defence officials said.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, every year, to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Navy Day and said that the force while "steadfastly" protecting the nation has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.

"Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

He also shared a video from the Indian Navy with the tweet showcasing the combat-ready capability of the Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar recalled and paid tributes to the bravehearts of India for the supreme sacrifice they made in protecting the nation.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our National Interests and to remain a #CombatReady #Credible #Cohesive & #FutureProof Force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts & gratitude to our veterans," Spokesperson Indian Navy tweeted quoting Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as saying.

This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 04, 2022.

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

As part of Navy day, ENC started a full dress final rehearsal on Friday evening at Rama Krishna Beach for December 4 Navy day program. INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock and Fifteen warships including submarines and Aircrafts participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam.

The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

Various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the big UH 3H. The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast. The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlighting the Navy's contributions towards national security. (ANI)