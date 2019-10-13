Casualty evacuation being conducted by Indian Navy officials
Casualty evacuation being conducted by Indian Navy officials

Navy evacuates policewoman who suffered stroke from Lakshwadeep to Kochi

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:46 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI):A 49-year-old Lakshwadeep policewoman, who suffered a stroke was evacuated from Agatti island to Kochi on a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy.
The evacuation process was conducted at the request received from local administration on Saturday.
"At around 12:45 pm on October 12, the Director Health, UTL Administration approached Naval Officer-In-Charge (NOIC) Lakshadweep at INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti to evacuate a lady police personnel, Rasiya Beeguma who had suffered a stroke, to Kochi for further treatment," read a government release.
The request was conveyed to the request to Headquarters, Southern Naval Command by the NOIC (LK), following which the evacuation operation was launched.
"Consequently at about 14:30 pm, an IN Dornier aircraft was launched from Kochi airfield for the evacuation of the patient at Agatti. The aircraft landed Agatti at 15:15 pm with medical team to embark the patient and landed at INS Garuda airfield, Kochi at about 16:30 pm," the release added.
The Indian Navy has conducted similar evacuations in the past too in order to help patients. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:32 IST

Valmiki community in J-K was deprived of basic rights until...

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that until abrogation of Article 370, Valmiki community in Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of basic rights.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:19 IST

Bihar Floods: Locals protest outside Deputy CM residence in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Locals of Rajendra Nagar area here protested on Sunday outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over recent water-logging and floods in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:17 IST

President Kovind meets PM Modi's mother during his visit to Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on his two-day visit to Gujarat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben at her residence here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:50 IST

Govt has delivered on promises made on OROP: JP Nadda

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): BJP National Working President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the government has delivered on its promises made with regards to One Rank One Pension (OROP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:45 IST

Facing flak, Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws statement on Indian economy

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad faced flak for his comment that the country's economy is sound, the BJP leader on Sunday withdrew his remark.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Rajasthan: 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bikaner city

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An earthquake rattled Bikaner city of Rajasthan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:25 IST

Congress workers stage protest over G Parameshwara's PA suicide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress workers on Friday sought justice for former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) who allegedly committed suicide following IT raids and asserted that the central government is using the investigating agencies to take polit

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:24 IST

This Diwali, Shah has task cut out for MPs- get clicked with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An year after the launch of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat program, promising universal health care to Indian citizens, the BJP has asked its leaders to get themselves clicked with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:23 IST

Rajnath attacks Cong over shashtra puja controversy, says such...

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday chided the Congress over their criticism of the shashtra puja after the former received the first Rafale fighter jet in France, saying that such statements "only strengthens" Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:08 IST

Mumbai fire: Two including fire fighter hospitalised due to asphyxiation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Amidst fire fighting operation here at a residential building on Sunday, a fire-personnel was rushed to a hospital following asphyxiation (suffocation) and "dehydration" while another person, stranded inside the building and was found unconscious, was res

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:01 IST

Andhra: 2 arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Agriculture, youth, healthcare prime focus in BJP's Haryana manifesto

Chandigarh [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More
iocl