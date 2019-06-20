Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

The Yoga camps are conducted with an aim of promoting Yoga as a way of life.

Personnel onboard ships and submarines at sea have also been practising Yoga as part of the celebration. In addition, Yoga has also been made an integral part of morning fitness routines being carried by all units of ENC and not limited to the IDY alone.

In order to introduce the benefits of this ancient art to young children, Yoga is being conducted regularly and has also included in their curriculum in schools under the Eastern Naval Command. (ANI)

