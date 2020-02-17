Navy helicopter intercepts Srilankan boat in Dhanushkodi, confiscates illegal gold

Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A Naval helicopter from Ramnad's Naval Air Station intercepted a Srilankan boat within Indian waters off Dhanushkodi and confiscated illegal gold, the Navy said on Monday.

"The boat was intercepted on February 15 and it was illegally carrying 3.5 kg of gold which was confiscated," the statement said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

