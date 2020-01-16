Navy keeping careful watch on India's Exclusive Economic Zone: Admiral Karambir Singh

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday said that there have been instances of PLA ships entering Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Navy was keeping a careful watch.

"There have been instances when we have had PLA ships coming into our exclusive economic zone. We have to tell them that it impinges on our issue," the Navy chief said at an event here.

Talking about a specific incidence where China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) ship entered India's EEZ, he said "in this particular incident of the exclusive economic zone, we acted and then they respected our request and moved out".

Admiral Singh also added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under China's Belt and Road Initiative impinges on India's sovereignty.

Talking about the future of Quad - a mechanism comprising the United States, Australia, Japan, and India - Admiral Karambir Singh said it will grow organically. "The fact is that, bilaterally and multilaterally, we are operating together. If and when there is a desire to move further, we are almost ready for that." (ANI)

