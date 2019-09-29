Navy prepared to tackle any security challenge: Rajnath Singh

Onboard Vikramaditya [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to tackle any maritime security challenge.

"I can say with full confidence that our Navy has made full arrangements for maritime security. There is no scope of any doubt about it," Singh told media onboard INS Vikramaditya.

He said Pakistan continues to make attempts to destabilise and divide the country and asserted that Navy and Coast Guard are keeping a strict vigil foil such efforts.

Singh said: "We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse (that led to the attack) then it cannot be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert."

The Defence Minister spent Friday night onboard INS Vikramaditya and performed yoga along with Navy personnel today morning. (ANI)

