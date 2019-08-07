Navy rescues over 500 people stranded in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): More than 500 people were shifted with the help of Indian Navy personnel from flooded areas of Uttara Kannada to safer places on Wednesday.

Rescue operations were carried out near Kadra Dam area in Kaiga village.

"The naval rescue team recommenced operations at 7 am this morning. The team has now shifted to Hinduwada in Malapur area for assisting people affected by flooding. So far, 55 women and children have been moved to safe locations," a release by the Indian navy informed.

Naval Base, Karwar has mobilised Emergency Response Teams in three vehicles comprising naval divers, Gemini boats, life jackets, lifebuoys, ropes as well as diving equipment to the affected areas since Tuesday afternoon.

Kadra Dam, constructed across Kali River, has witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rains in the region.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over the next five days. (ANI)

