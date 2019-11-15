Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A 25-year-old Navy Sailor shot himself on Thursday with his INSAS rifle while on duty at INS Angre, police said.
The Navy Sailor, named Akhilesh Yadav, was rushed to INHS Asvini, but was declared brought dead.
Colaba police have registered an 'Accidental Death Report' and are further investigating the matter. (ANI)
Navy Sailor shoots self on duty, dies
ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:28 IST
