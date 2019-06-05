Navy sailor undergoing course in INS Shivaji, found dead

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 19-year-old Navy sailor, Kannala Akash, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akash was undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics (DEME) course at INS Shivaji.

His course had commenced in March 2019.

The sailor hailed from Pardi in Nirmal district of Telangana.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

An FIR has been registered with the local police.

The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident. (ANI)

