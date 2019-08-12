Indian Navy carrying out relief and rescue operation in Belgaum. Photo/ANI
Indian Navy carrying out relief and rescue operation in Belgaum. Photo/ANI

Navy undertakes aerial relief, rescue operation in Karnataka's Belgaum district

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Belgaum (Karnataka), Aug 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown the normal life out of gear.
The naval helicopters from Goa's INS Hansa Naval air station rescued 26 stranded citizens and moved them to the relief camps. They also dropped off around 800 kg of food and drinking materials to the areas facing acute shortage of the supplies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka later in the day.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district.
"We have requested for immediate aid of Rs 3,000 crore. The situation is pathetic here as more than 16 districts have been affected very badly. Tomorrow or a day after tomorrow, we will review the situation in other six or seven districts," he said.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.
The Chief Minister had informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.
It was announced that all schools, and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:20 IST

MP: 4 police personnel suspended for thrashing tribals

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended four of its personnel for allegedly thrashing five tribals, including a minor in Alirajpur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:49 IST

HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited Anemahal village in Hassan district to meet the people affected by the flood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:17 IST

24-year-old man arrested for beheading wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the Eluru canal here, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:28 IST

Special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims reach Chamoli district in Uttrakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims, returning from Pakistan after celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, reached Govindghat in Chamoli district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:48 IST

No time to think, people had to be rescued: Guj cop who waded...

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI) A Gujarat policeman who carried to safety two children over his shoulders by wading through waist-deep floodwater for over 1.5 kilometres in Kalyanpur village here has become a sensation on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:48 IST

MP: Man dies in police custody, case registered against 6 police...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday registered a case against six of its police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a man in Bel Garha district of Gwalior.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:59 IST

Telangana: 15-year-old kills self after being raped, 2 held

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:51 IST

Kangra: Police recruitment racket busted, six arrested

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police busted a racket and arrested six persons for allegedly posing as local candidates in a police recruitment examination, held in Parol village of Kangra district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:41 IST

KTR should stop practising politics of double standards, says...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao of indulging in politics of double standards.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

UP: Absconding undertrial killed in Sambhal encounter

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner, who escaped from the police custody after miscreants opened fire at a jail van carrying him and others, was killed in an encounter here, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

Srinagar DM holds meeting with Imaams, promises all facilities...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Sunday met 'Imaams' for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Kolhapur: Darul Uloom Madrasa opens its doors for flood-affected people

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli opened its doors for the flood-affected victims of the region and is providing round the clock relief and essentials to the people from nearby villages, doctors of the Madrasa trust said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl