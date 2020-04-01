Navy's Dornier aircraft carries 60 samples from Goa to Pune for COVID-19 testing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Indian Navy Dornier aircraft carried 60 samples for Coronavirus screening from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune on Tuesday.

The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health Department in the plane.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

