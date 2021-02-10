Navy's Marine Commandos rescue woman from drowning in Mandovi River

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): Indian Navy Marine Commandos on Tuesday rescued a woman from drowning after she fell off the Panjim bridge in the Mandovi river in Goa.



According to a statement from the Navy on Wednesday, on a routine sortie of Marine Commandos in river Mandovi at Goa, the crew noticed a woman falling off the Panjim bridge. The boat was immediately diverted to the scene and a commando dived into the river to rescue the lady.

She was taken to the boat and given first aid as the boat was brought alongside the nearby Naval jetty.

The lady was found to be in good health after a medical examination by the resident Naval doctor and thereafter was handed over to the local authorities. (ANI)

