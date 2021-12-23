Naxal activities have been limited: Nityanand Rai

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday announced that the Naxal activity has now become "limited".

The MoS made the announcement after taking salute of the impeccable Passing out parade of the 52nd Batch of Directly Appointed 117 Gazetted Officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gurugram's Kadarpur.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the CRPF played a great role since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir that provided special status to the region.



Rai also said that the CRPF is currently ensuring internal security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Noting that Naxalism has been one of the biggest issues in the country, the Minister said, "Naxal activities have been limited nowadays", and the "CRPF's one-third strength is currently engaged in Naxal hit states".

Rai also lauded the CRPF for its alertness with the necessary knowledge and skills to counter the "terrorist threats to the security of the country from anti-social elements", and told the newly recruited CRPF officers "as a Company Commander, you will play an important role in creating peace and harmony" in the country. (ANI)

