Naxal arrested after encounter with police in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A Naxal was arrested here on Saturday after an encounter between security forces.

The encounter took place during a joint anti-Naxal operation of Chaibasa police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Police said, "During the encounter with Naxals many rounds were fired. After the encounter, during a search operation, a 9mm pistol, one single barrel gun and cartridges were recovered. One Naxal was also arrested." (ANI)

