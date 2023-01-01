Naxal attack on ex-MLA in Jharkhand: NIA files charge sheet against 14 accused

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against 14 accused persons in a case related to the Naxal attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak and the killing of two police personnel in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on January 4 last year, the agency said on Sunday.

The Central agency filed the charge sheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The case was initially registered on January 5, last year at Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum district and re-registered by the NIA on June 30 last year.



In the charge sheet, the agency said the accused persons are members of "CPI (Maoist) and they participated in meetings in which a conspiracy was hatched to target former MLA Gurucharan Nayak".

"They also participated in the crime which resulted in injury and death of police personnel and looting of arms and ammunition," the chargesheet added.

Investigations also brought out that the accused persons were involved in the recruitment of members for the commission of terrorist acts and organized Training Camps for carrying out terrorist activities, the NIA said in its charge sheet.

The accused persons have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 121, 121-A, 147, 148, 149, 201, 302, 307, 333, 353, 395, 396, 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 16, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 19, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 27 of Arms Act.

Those named in the charge sheet are Pradhan Korah, Sriram Tubid, Shailendra Bahanda, Pusa Lugun, Sunia Surin, Mangal Singh Diggi, Rangiya Lugun, Kujari Kerai, Mangal Singh Lugun, Kishmat Korah, Misir Besra, Sushant Da, Sameer and Ashwin. (ANI)

