Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:31 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) here on Thursday.
The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander.
"In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in Sukma district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha.
"At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area," he added.
Police have recovered one weapon, a bag full of medicines, surgical items and other items of daily use from the spot. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:39 IST

