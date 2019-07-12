Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in encounter in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with personnel of District Reserve Guard in Dabba area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered along with his body, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said.

According to the police, the Naxal was active in Malangir area of the district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

