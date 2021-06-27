Naxal couple surrenders before police in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): A Naxal couple has surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday. The two were members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party.

23-year-old Madivi Iduma alias Surender, who was an Area Committee Member (ACM) of Manuguru Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and his wife Madakam Budri alias Soni (23) was a Dalam Member at Manuguru LOS surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem Police. Soni married Surender in May 2021.

The police said the couple surrendered as they were in fear due to harassment by the Naxal leadership. Another reason behind their decision was the spread of COVID-19 among the cadre, they said.



The recent death of central committee member (CCM) Hari Bhushan and some others due to COVID-19 has put fear in the minds of Naxals, according to Bhadradri Kothagudem District Police.

Negligence and human rights violations of the Naxal cadre by central committee members and other senior party leaders were the reasons for the cadre to leave the banned outfit, according to the Police.

Appealing to all the banned Naxal party leaders and members to surrender, the police further said that they would ensure their proper medical treatment and re-habitation as per government policy. (ANI)

