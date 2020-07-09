Naxal couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A Naxal couple surrendered before Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav on Wednesday.

They were part of several incidents including an attack on police near NMDC plant in which six jawans were killed.

Pallav said that the couple used to work for the naxal group by providing them local information.

He also informed that 28 naxals have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back. (ANI)

