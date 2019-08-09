Naxal gunned down in Jharkhand, arms seized

Jharkhand [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Tholkobera forest near Jharkhand's Khunti district on Friday.

The troops of the Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police in a joint operation took on Naxals.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition, including a rifle, double-barrel gun, AK-47 magazine were recovered from the spot.

Over 10 mobile phones, Aadhaar cards and passbooks were also seized by the security forces. (ANI)

