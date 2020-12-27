Naxal hideout busted in Maharashtra, explosives recovered

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a joint operation, Maharashtra police and Anti-Naxal squad busted a Naxal hideout in Gondia district and recovered explosives including 27 electric detonators on Saturday.



Addressing media, Vishwa Pansare, Superintendent of Police, Gondia said police succeeded in finding the hidden Naxal material in Gendurzaria hill area near Dareksa Ghat within the limits of Salkesha Police Station.

"Based on the confidential information received by police, a joint search operation was conducted in the area. Explosives including 27 electric detonators were recovered," he said. (ANI)

