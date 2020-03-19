Naxal killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): A Naxalite was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter here on Thursday, said Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada Superintendent of Police.

The encounter between the joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the alleged Naxalites broke out in Kirandul area of Dantewada district at around 7 am today.

A search operation is still underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

