Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Naxal has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungles of Darbha area under Kutru Police Station limits here in Bijapur district, P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG) Bastar said on Thursday.



Body, arms, and ammunition recovered from him, he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)