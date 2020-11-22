Naxal killed in gunfight in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): A Naxal was gunned down by 205 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commandos in an exchange of fire that ensued in Madhuri village in Gaya district on Sunday.

According to an official release, Naxal identified as Alok killed two persons and in retaliation CoBRA commandos fired and eliminated the Naxal.

One AK-47 rifle, one INSAS rifle and magazine were recovered from the site.

"An Exchange of fire between 205 CoBRA commandos and Naxal team (Indal team) at Mahuri village near Dhangain in koleshwari area today morning/midnight at 0030 hours when a cultural programme was going on near mandir," an official release said.

A search operation is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)