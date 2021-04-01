Naxal link case: NIA raids houses of accused activists, advocate in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residences of civil liberty members Dappu Ramesh and Chandrashekar, and accused advocate Raghunath in connection with a case pertaining to the recovery of Naxal literature from a journalist in various locations across Andhra Pradesh.

According to NIA's FIR registered on March 7, on November 23 last year, Munchingput police in Andhra Pradesh arrested a journalist Pangi Naganna and allegedly recovered "revolutionary Maoist literature, press notes, medicines, wire bundles and other incriminating material" from his possession.

The FIR said that during interrogation, Naganna confessed he was working as a journalist and information about police movement to Naxals.



"The arrested accused revealed that he has been working as a journalist and passing information to Maoist about police movement and as per the instructions from Maoist leadership, he involved in instigating the villagers to stop the combing operations, obstruct police from entering into the villages, revolt against police parties and hold rallies against the government," said the FIR.

Based on the confession of Naganna, an FIR was filed against 63 other persons by the Munchingput police.

The NIA took over the case on March 5 on the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

