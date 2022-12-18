Naxal with Rs 10 lakh bounty arrested in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 18 (ANI): A Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and one of his associates were arrested from the jungle in the Gaya district.

The Naxal has been identified as Abhijeet alias Banwari alias Gora, while his associate has been identified as Kundan.

The police also recovered AK 56 rifle, 97 live cartridges and 5 detonators.

"AK 56 rifle, 97 live cartridges, 5 detonators, sim cards and mobile phone were recovered," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Harpreet Kaur.

SSP Harpreet Kaur said that a case has been registered against this Naxalite organisation commander for killing 7 security force personnel by exploding a landmine in the Aurangabad district.

She said that the police had received secret information that Banwari alias Abhijeet's squad had reached the district and is in the process of carrying out a major incident. An operation plan was made regarding this.



"He's wanted in 61 cases and had a reward of Rs 10 lakh in Jharkhand and Rs 50,000 in Bihar," said SSP Harpreet Kaur.

In another case in Chattisgarh, a Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and one of his associates was arrested in Sanna in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, an official said.

The police also confiscated a 12-bore gun and a sword from the spot. The arrested Naxal has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav and his associate Jagdish Yadav.

According to the police, Ramchandra is originally a resident of Jharkhand and he came in contact with Anshu Yadav, sub-zonal commander of the Naxalite organisation TCP (Third Presentation Committee) in 2013. After that, he was involved in Naxalite activities.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said, "A case was registered against Ramchandra and others in connection with lighting a Poklen and trucks at Hindalco mines operated in Rajendrapur under Samaripath police station area of the district in 2017. Since then the police have been searching for Ramchandra. Besides, various cases of arson and loot were registered against Ramchandra in Mahuadand police station of Latehar district of Chhattisgarh neighbouring state Jharkhand."

"Police had also activated its intelligence system for the arrest of Ramchandra. In the meantime, the police received information that Ramchandra was living at his in-laws' house in Sanna of Jashpur district. Acting on the information, police raided his in-law's house and arrested him. The police also recovered a 12-bore gun dumped in the house," Garg said.

