Naxalism can be uprooted with policies of development, security and trust: Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Naxalism can be eliminated with development policies as well as providing security and generating trust among the people.

Baghel also said that the Centre should bear 100 per cent expenses of road construction in Naxal-affected areas of the state.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Left Wing Extremism-affected states at Vigyan Bhawan presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah that discussed various issues related to security and coordination between states and development.

"Our policy against Naxalism has been of creating an atmosphere of trust among the people, ensuring their security and providing them with the fruits of development. Without these, it was not possible to end Naxalism. We will end the menace from its roots through this policy," Baghel said.

Informing about the steps taken by the state for development and generating trust, the Chief Minister said his government in the state has given forest right certificates to forest dwellers and re-started schools damaged by Naxals.

"Those schools which were either closed or sabotaged by Naxals have been reopened. Roads are being constructed in the areas where it has not yet reached. Under RRP Project, we have constructed roads up to 1,500 kilometres," he said.

"The Centre should provide 100 per cent funds instead of 60 per cent to Chhattisgarh for construction of roads under Rural Roads Project-II," he added.

Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is bigger than Kerala in terms of area and being a Naxal-affected state, construction of roads in remote areas is difficult.

The Chief Minister claimed that compared to last year, the graph of Naxal-related incidents have come down and stressed that maximum numbers of youth need to be employed.

"We are taking several measures including establishing food processing units in the Naxal-affected areas," he said.

Baghel said the state government will provide nutritious foods every day at free of cost in each village panchayat to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia. (ANI)

