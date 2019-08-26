Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI)

Naxalite activities are under control in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Naxalite activities have been brought under control in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.
"Naxalite activities are fully under control in the state. The wheel of development is moving even in Naxalite affected areas," said Chief Minister Yogi.
Union Home Minister Shah on Monday had called a meeting of Chief Ministers (CMs) for deliberation on security issues related to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).
Yogi said the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police were doing their jobs efficiently in border districts of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Chandauli.
The Chief Minister added that the state government was focusing on monitoring the source points in Naxal-affected areas where there may be a possibility of raising funds.
Also, the construction work of three fortified police stations in Mirzapur, eight in Sonbhadra and four in Chandauli has been completed, said Yogi.
The Chief Minister also informed Home Minister Shah that the construction of 6.75 km long road and the bridge -- Chachikala bridge -- in Sonbhadra will be completed by September 2020.
Sharing details of the development work, Yogi Adityanath informed the meeting that 'Eklavya Model Residential School' with a capacity of 480 students was under construction at Peepar Khad of Sonbhadra.
In addition, the construction of the main building of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ghoraval tehsil of Sonbhadra and construction of the building for skill development has also been completed, he said.
According to Chief Minister Yogi, in Sonbhadra 66 towers of BSNL are functioning, while six each are operational in Mirzapur and Chandauli. Also, work will start to install 143 towers in Sonbhadra, 19 in Chandauli and 17 in Mirzapur in the second phase after the approval of the Government of India," Yogi said. (ANI)

