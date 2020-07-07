Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav. (file photo)
Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav. (file photo)

Naxals abduct parents of policeman in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:14 IST

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Naxals have abducted parents of a policeman in Dantewada's Gumiyapal last night, the police said.
"Naxals abducted parents of a policeman in Gumiyapal last night," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
Last week, one assistant constable lost his life after Naxals attacked the personnel at his residence in the Bijapur district's Jangla village. (ANI)

