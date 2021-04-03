'Naxals attacked security forces following search for their top commander'

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): For the last 10 days, security forces in Chhattisgarh were getting information about the whereabouts of Madvi Hidma, a top Naxal of banned CPI (Maoist) who has been linked to major attacks including the 2013 Jhiram Ghati killings.

CRPF sources said that the search for the Naxal may have triggered an encounter with them on Saturday. Five security personnel were killed and about 10 were injured in the encounter with Naxals in jungles near Tarrem in Bijapur district.

The sources said that the inputs received by security forces indicated that the location People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) 'commander' was close to the place of encounter.

"We have been receiving inputs of the location of Hidma in Sukma district which borders Bijapur. A joint team of DRG, Bastar Battalion, CRPF CoBRA left for jungle area after information was received," a senior CRPF official deployed in Naxal-hit area told ANI.

The official said that that Hidma has multi-layered protection and the fittest Naxals join his battalion.

"He has a multi-layered cover which starts from almost one kilometre. Another layer of Naxals is deployed at around 500 meters and another bunch of Naxals protect him at 200 meters. They also carry network jammers to disturb the communication of security forces in case of an encounter," the senior official said.

Another officer said Hidma heads 1st Battalion which was involved in almost all major attacks from Jhiram Ghati killings in 2013 to encounter in March last year in which 17 security personnel were killed. "There was also reports that Hidma is now holding top position but that has not been confirmed," an official said.

Over 30 people including senior leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress were killed in the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack in 2013.

