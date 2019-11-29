Naxals block roads in Gadchiroli ahead of PLGA week

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' annually observed by Naxalites from December 2-8, Naxals blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district on Friday.

Naxals blocked Laheri-Bhamragad road and blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road by laying trees and putting across banners.

The week is observed by the Naxalites in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre. (ANI)

