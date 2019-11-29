Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' annually observed by Naxalites from December 2-8, Naxals blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district on Friday.
Naxals blocked Laheri-Bhamragad road and blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road by laying trees and putting across banners.
The week is observed by the Naxalites in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre. (ANI)
Naxals block roads in Gadchiroli ahead of PLGA week
ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:28 IST
