Naxals block roads in Gadchiroli ahead of PLGA week

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:28 IST

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' annually observed by Naxalites from December 2-8, Naxals blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district on Friday.
Naxals blocked Laheri-Bhamragad road and blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road by laying trees and putting across banners.
The week is observed by the Naxalites in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre. (ANI)

