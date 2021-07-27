Naxals inducting children in their outfits in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand : MoS Home

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister for state Home affairs Nityanand Rai, accepted in a written reply in Lok Sabha that the Naxals are recruiting Children in their outfits and engaging them in military training apart from their daily activities in the states of Chandigarh and Jharkhand.

MoS Home Rai said that Naxals are inducting children in their outfits and using them for cooking, carrying daily use materials, and collecting information regarding the movement of Security Forces. They are also imparted military training.

MoS Home clearly stated that As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of Police and Public Order are with the State Governments. Therefore, State Governments take legal action in such matters.

"Central Govt. has enacted the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act) for children in distress situation including Children in conflict with the law (CCL) and children in need of care and protection (CNCP). As per provisions of the JJ Act, a child who is a victim of or affected by an armed conflict, civil unrest, or natural calamity, is included as a "child in need of care and protection", among others, said Rai.

The Act mandated a safety net of service delivery structures including institutional and non-institutional care mechanisms, to ensure the best interest of children. As per the JJ Act, any non-State, self-styled militant group or outfit declared as such by the Central Government, if recruits or uses any child for any purpose, shall be liable for a criminal prosecution," MoS Home Rai further said while replying in the Lok Sabha.

On the question of BJP Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dayal Ram on programs for rehabilitation of such children inducted by Naxals, he said that the states have their own surrender cum Rehabilitation policies.

The Central Government also supports the States in the endeavour through 'Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy as part of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme. The rehabilitation package inter-alia includes an immediate grant of Rs. 5 lakhs for higher-ranked Left Wing Extremist Area (LWE) cadres and Rs.2.5 lakhs for other LWE cadre surrenderees, he said.

" In addition provision also exists for imparting training in trade/ vocation of their liking with a monthly stipend of Rs. 6000/- for three years" Rai Further informed Lok Sabha.

Nityanand Rai also informed that there has been a decrease in the Naxal activities/Left Wing Extremism activities in the country in the last 3 years. (ANI)