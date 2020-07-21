Naxals injured after exchange of fire with police in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): An exchange of fire occurred between Naxals and police in Landulu village of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Paderu DSP Raj Kamal said the exchange of fire was reported at Landulu village around 10 am on Sunday.

He said many Naxals were hit by bullets and were injured but they went into the forest along with other members of their outfit.

"Five kit bags and one 303 rifle recovered was from the spot," he said.

He said they have said that injured Naxals can come out and get medical treatment.

Police forces are conducting a combining operation in Paderu region. (ANI)

